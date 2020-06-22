Left Menu
Will probably return to ‘Star Wars’ if I need house or something, says Oscar Isaac

The 41-year-old actor , who played Poe Dameron in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, “The Last Jedi”, “Rise of Skywalker” – said he didn’t pursue acting to do only big budget movies and wants to understand the craft through independent cinema. “I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:02 IST
Will probably return to 'Star Wars' if I need house or something, says Oscar Isaac
Actor Oscar Isaac (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Oscar Isaac says even though he enjoyed the "challenge" of featuring in "Star Wars" movies, he has no plans to return to the franchise. The 41-year-old actor, who played Poe Dameron in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", "The Last Jedi", "Rise of Skywalker" – said he didn't pursue acting to do only big-budget movies and wants to understand the craft through independent cinema. "I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun. (But) It's not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me," Isaac told Deadline in an interview.

Asked if there is any possibility of him revisiting the 'galaxy far, far away', the actor quipped "Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something." Isaac is now looking forward to restarting work on Paul Schrader's "The Card Counter", production on which was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said he has utilized his time during the lockdown to reflect on his career priorities. ''Now I see what it's like not to work, I'm like, why the f*** did I work for so long? Jesus, this (not working) is great. I've felt like I had been a man in a desert for many years because I've been serving these bigger films... It feels for me like a personal turning point.''

