Gerard Butler reteams with Ric Roman Waugh for 'Kandahar'

Hollywood star Gerard Butler is set to feature in action picture "Kandahar" , which reunites the actor with "Greenland" director Ric Roman Waugh. The actor-director duo has previously collaborated on 2019's "Angel Has Fallen" , the third part of Butler's "Olympus Has Fallen" film series.

"Kandahar" will see Bulter play Tom Harris, a CIA operative working in the Middle East whose cover is blown after an intelligence leak exposes his classified mission. Stuck in hostile territory, Harris and his translator must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while eluding the elite special forces hunting them. Waugh will direct from a screenplay he wrote with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The script is based on LaFortune's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan at the time of the Snowden leaks.

Thunder Road, known for backing films like "John Wick" series and Sicario", is one of the production banners behind the project. Butler and Alan Seigel will co-produce via G-BASE, alongside Capstone Group's Christian Mercuri. The film is due to shoot in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, disaster thriller "Greenland" is slated to be released theatrically on July 31..