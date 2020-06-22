Shahid Kapoor to fans on one year of 'Kabir Singh': Thank you for understanding complex character

Left Menu
Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday described his smash hit "Kabir Singh" as not just a film but an "emotional arc" that resonated with people. He thanked the audience for understanding the "conflicted" character in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, but received tremendous flak for its misogynistic gaze and normalising violence in relationships.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:32 IST
Shahid Kapoor (File photo) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday described his smash hit "Kabir Singh" as not just a film but an "emotional arc" that resonated with people. He thanked the audience for understanding the "conflicted" character in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie.

The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 but received tremendous flak for its misogynistic gaze and normalizing violence in relationships. A remake of the 2017 Telugu film "Arjun Reddy" , "Kabir Singh" featured Shahid in the title role of an alcoholic surgeon who goes down a self-destructive path after his ex-lover Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) gets married.

Sharing stills on Instagram on the film's first year anniversary, the 39-year-old actor said he is grateful to his fans. "To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. 'Kabir Singh' was never just a film to me... It was an emotional arc that was raw, bare, unabashed, honest, fearless, real. "In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So special," he wrote. Shahid bounced back at the box office as a solo hero with the film after a string of acclaimed but moderately successful movies, including "Haider" and "Udta Punjab" . The "Padmaavat" actor said the film's success was possible thanks to the efforts of everyone involved. At the time of its release, "Kabir Singh" sparked a debate around the role and responsibilities of artistes and whether they should bear accountability for the art they produce.

