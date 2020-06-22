Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abhay Deol gets nostalgic, celebrates 11 years of 'Road, Movie'

Actor Abhay Deol on Monday got nostalgic as he recalled the memories attached with his comedy-drama 'Road' and shared the posters of the movie as the film completes 11 years of its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:06 IST
Abhay Deol gets nostalgic, celebrates 11 years of 'Road, Movie'
Poster of the film shared by Abhay Deol (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Abhay Deol on Monday got nostalgic as he recalled the memories attached with his comedy-drama 'Road' and shared the posters of the movie as the film completes 11 years of its release. The 'Socha Na Tha' star put out a post on Instagram that featured posters of the film that show Deol along with a truck and other memorable moments. Along with the post, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star reminisced the memories with the film and said, as 'Road' went to the Tribeca film festival, the star got the opportunity to meet with American filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor-director Robert De Niro.

Along with the post, Deol wrote, 'Road, Movie, released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot it totally worth it. This one was, and still is, waaaaaay too art house for the Indian market." The actor also shared a fun fact associated with the movie and noted, "Fun fact- I drove an old 50's truck through the streets of Jaipur and even took a sharp U-turn on a narrow street.Why do I remember that? You should try it! Directed by Dev Benegal. #makingwhatbollywouldnt."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 19 k fans and celebrity followers including Harshvardhan Kapoor liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Directed and written by Dev Benegal, 'Road movie' features Abhay Deol, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. It chronicles a young man's journey across the mythic Indian landscape that becomes a life-changing odyssey. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 testing in Maharashtra has doubled, says Tope

The number of COVID-19 test laboratories in Maharashtra has increased to 103 and the count of tests per million in the state has now doubled, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. According to an official statement here, Tope s...

COVID-19: Gratified supply chains between India-Saudi Arabia have been maintained, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and said he is gratified that supply chains between the two countries are being maintained even during the COVID-19 periodHe also said...

Nigerian doctors suspend strike over benefits to hold talks

Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals have suspended a strike they began last week in which they demanded better benefits, including the provision of more protective equipment, as they battle the coronavirus, the union said on Monda...

Tearful Mexican cartel chief threatens government after mother's detention

One of the most wanted Mexican cartel leaders threatened the government and his arch-foes in highly unusual video messages, including one where he can be seen fighting back tears after his mother was detained over the weekend. Jose El Marro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020