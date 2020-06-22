Abhay Deol gets nostalgic, celebrates 11 years of 'Road, Movie'

Actor Abhay Deol on Monday got nostalgic as he recalled the memories attached with his comedy-drama 'Road' and shared the posters of the movie as the film completes 11 years of its release. The 'Socha Na Tha' star put out a post on Instagram that featured posters of the film that show Deol along with a truck and other memorable moments. Along with the post, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star reminisced the memories with the film and said, as 'Road' went to the Tribeca film festival, the star got the opportunity to meet with American filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor-director Robert De Niro.

Along with the post, Deol wrote, 'Road, Movie, released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot it totally worth it. This one was, and still is, waaaaaay too art house for the Indian market." The actor also shared a fun fact associated with the movie and noted, "Fun fact- I drove an old 50's truck through the streets of Jaipur and even took a sharp U-turn on a narrow street.Why do I remember that? You should try it! Directed by Dev Benegal. #makingwhatbollywouldnt."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 19 k fans and celebrity followers including Harshvardhan Kapoor liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Directed and written by Dev Benegal, 'Road movie' features Abhay Deol, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. It chronicles a young man's journey across the mythic Indian landscape that becomes a life-changing odyssey. (ANI)