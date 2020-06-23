'American Horror Story' spin-off heading to Hulu

"American Horror Stories" , an anthology spin-off of the critically-acclaimed show "American Horror Story", will premiere on Hulu instead of its home network, FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has announced that it would be debuting the "AHS" spin-off via its FX on Hulu feature.

"AHS" made its debut on the Disney-backed basic cable network FX in 2011. The new show is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. The current and 10th season of "AHS" was scheduled for a release this year, but owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdown, it is delayed until next year.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, "AHS", the network's most-watched original series, was renewed through season 13 in January..