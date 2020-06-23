Left Menu
Development News Edition

'American Horror Story' spin-off heading to Hulu

"American Horror Stories", an anthology spin-off of the critically-acclaimed show "American Horror Story", will premiere on Hulu instead of its home network, FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has announced that it would be debuting the "AHS" spin-off via its FX on Hulu feature. "AHS" made its debut on the Disney-backed basic cable network FX in 2011.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:35 IST
'American Horror Story' spin-off heading to Hulu

"American Horror Stories" , an anthology spin-off of the critically-acclaimed show "American Horror Story", will premiere on Hulu instead of its home network, FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has announced that it would be debuting the "AHS" spin-off via its FX on Hulu feature.

"AHS" made its debut on the Disney-backed basic cable network FX in 2011. The new show is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. The current and 10th season of "AHS" was scheduled for a release this year, but owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdown, it is delayed until next year.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, "AHS", the network's most-watched original series, was renewed through season 13 in January..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is "fake news."

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is fake news. ...

Govt, RBI's prompt policy measures helped reinvigorate economy with minimal damage: FinMin

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday cited green shoots of recovery in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, and said the prompt policy measures taken by the government and RBI have helped reinvigorate the economy with minimal damage....

FOREX-Euro briefly above $1.13 after French PMI data, US-China trade deal back in focus

The euro and other currencies were higher on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comments that the trade deal with China was over were taken out of context. The common currency got a boost by French business activ...

Reading motivational books helped Sreejesh keep mental balance during lockdown

Back home after nearly three months of confinement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh says he fought against his mental demons during the lockdown phase by reading a lot of motivational literature. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020