Colin Trevorrow to direct thriller 'Atlantis' for Universal

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has set thriller "Atlantis" as his follow-up project to upcoming movie "Jurassic World: Dominion". The director had rebooted Spielberg's blockbuster "Jurassic Park" franchise with 2015's "Jurassic World" which was followed by JA Bayona's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018).

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:03 IST
Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has set thriller "Atlantis" as his follow-up project to upcoming movie "Jurassic World: Dominion" . According to Deadline, the new project is being developed by Universal Pictures and based on a story about the mythical city of Atlantis by Trevorrow and "Bridge of Spies" scribe Matt Charman. Dante Harper will pen the script.

Trevorrow's "Atlantis" will deviate from the previous incarnations of the city that was projected as an underwater kingdom. Instead, his project is set on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean between Africa, India and Oceania, where Atlantis is a multi-cultural civilisation with its own advanced technology. Trevorrow and his Metronome Film Co. will be producing the project. The 43-year-old director is currently working on Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer "Jurassic World: Dominion" , the third instalment of the "Jurassic World" franchise. The film will also feature original stars of 1993's "Jurassic Park" -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He also executive produces the movie with veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The director had rebooted Spielberg's blockbuster "Jurassic Park" franchise with 2015's "Jurassic World" which was followed by JA Bayona's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018).

