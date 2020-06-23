David F Sandberg returns to horror with ‘The Culling’

“Shazam!” filmmaker David F Sandberg has signed on to direct horror film “The Culling” set at Lionsgate. Lionsgate purchased the speculative screenplay for the film from up-and-coming writer Stephen Herman.

According to Deadline, the story follows a troubled priest who confines himself to a remote cabin in the middle of the woods where he attempts to make a last stand against the demon that terrorised his family when he was a child. Sandberg and Lotta Losten will produce via their newly formed Mangata production banner, while Lionsgate will distribute.

The project also marks Sandberg’s return to the horror genre. The Swedish filmmaker broke out in 2013 with his hit horror short “Lights Out”. Warner Bros and New Line Cinema acquired the rights to the short for a feature-length adaptation, in which Sandberg made his feature directorial debut with James Wan producing. “Lights Out” feature film released in 2016 and the 39-year-old filmmaker followed it up with “The Conjuring” spin-off “Annabelle: Creation”. Sandberg then made a switch to superhero genre with the 2019 DC movie “Shazam!”, starring Zachary Levi. The director is currently developing its sequel set to debut in 2022..