Matthew McConaughey credits filmmaker Joel Schumacher for his career

Following filmmaker Joel Schumacher's death, actor Matthew McConaughey said his career would not have taken off if the late director had not taken a "chance" on him, and cast him as the lead in the 1996 released movie 'A Time to Kill.' Joel Schumacher, whose directorial credits include movies like 'The Lost Boys,' 'Falling Down,' as well as two 'Batman' films, died in New York City on Monday morning after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80.

"Joel not only took a chance on me, he fought for me. Knowing the studio might never approve a relatively unknown like myself for the lead in 'A Time to Kill,' he set up a secret screen test for me on a Sunday morning in a small unknown studio because as he stated, 'Even if you do great, you may not get the part, so I don't want the industry to ever think you screen-tested and DID NOT get the job," Variety quoted McConaughey as saying. The 'Interstellar' actor was a relatively unknown face in the industry before the big break Schumacher gave him as a lead and for the same reason, the actor has thanked the late director for kickstarting his career.

"I remember on days where I would be having a tough time on the set, he would always remind me with the most simple and sound advice a director could give a young man, 'Hey, you are Jake Brigance. You, Matthew, are the character," the 50-year-old star added. He noted that he would not be having the illustrious career he now enjoys and has if Joel Schumacher didn't "believe" in him back then.

Schumacher, a costume-designer turned director, contributed many films to the industry throughout the 1980s and 1990s that were not always critically acclaimed, however, was appreciated by audience for capturing the feel of the era. (ANI)