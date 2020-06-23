Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riteish Deshmukh extends birthday greetings to Anubhav Sinha

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday wished his friend-director Anubhav Sinha, who celebrated 54th birthday yesterday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:03 IST
Riteish Deshmukh extends birthday greetings to Anubhav Sinha
Actor Riteish Deshmukh and director Anubhav Sinha (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday wished his friend-director Anubhav Sinha, who celebrated 54th birthday yesterday. The 'Housefull' actor shared a monochrome picture of Sinha on Twitter and wished that his stories may "resonate with the heartbeat of every Indian."

"Dearest @anubhavsinha- wishing you a very happy birthday- May your stories resonate with the heart beat of every Indian. May your films forever question the wrong. Loads of love my friend," his tweet read. Anubhav Sinha is an acclaimed director with movies such as 'Article 15,' 'Thappad,' 'Mulk,' and many more under his list of credits.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana thanked Sinha on his birthday for casting him in the widely appreciated crime-action movie 'Article 15'. Khurrana on Monday hopped on to Instagram to share a picture from the 2019 released movie set and noted that he is looking forward to their next collaboration.

The actor-director is teaming up for an action-thriller which is slated to hit the theatres on October 16. Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' was one of the other recently released movies of Sinha that got rave reviews from the moviegoers and critics alike.

The flick revolves around the theme of domestic violence. 'Thappad' was released in February, this year, and features Pannu as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 terrorist killed by security forces in Pakistan

Pakistans security forces on Tuesday killed four terrorists in the exchange of fire in the countrys northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. According to the Counter Terrorism Department CTD officials, the terrorists were hidi...

Personal beauty services free to operate under strict conditions

Its goodbye to bad hair days as salons and many other personal beauty services are now free to operate, under strict conditions.The Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given the green light for formal and infor...

Honda starts production of 5th generation City in Greater Noida

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Tuesday said the company has started production of its upcoming 5th generation Honda City model that will be launched next month. The car is being manufactured at the companys Greater Noida plant in Uttar Prades...

Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

A court in Kyrgyzstan sentenced former president Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, which he denies.The court found Atambayev guilty of ordering a convicted criminal released from priso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020