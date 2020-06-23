Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruce Willis to hold nuclear power plant hostage in action-thriller 'Reactor'

American actor Bruce Willis, star of the 'Die Hard' franchise is getting back in the saddle for action-thriller flick 'Reactor.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:05 IST
Bruce Willis to hold nuclear power plant hostage in action-thriller 'Reactor'
Bruce Willis (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Bruce Willis, star of the 'Die Hard' franchise is getting back in the saddle for action-thriller flick 'Reactor.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Reactor' is being introduced at the Virtual Cannes Market by sales and finance company-- The Exchange. The 65-year-old star, this time, however is swapping sides from good to bad, playing the leader of a gang of hired gunmen whose lust for revenge sees him hold a nuclear power plant hostage. In the end, it's up to a former soldier to take him down.

The action-thriller flick is produced and financed by 308 Enterprises and Almost Never Films. 'Reactor' will be directed by Jared Cohn, who wrote the original script with Cam Cannon and Stephen Cyrus. Corey Large ('It Follows, The November Man') produces for 308 Enterprises alongside Danny Roth (Edge of Fear, Hurricane Heist) of Almost Never Films and Johnny Messner, with Steven Eads as executive producer.

The movie due to go into production this summer, sees Willis reunite with The Exchange and 308 Enterprises after their sci-fi actioner 'Cosmic Sin', which Large directed, wrote and produced. Earlier this year, the movie was introduced at the European Film Market in Berlin. Corey Large said of Willis joining the film, "We're honoured Mr. Willis is collaborating with us again on Reactor. It's extremely humbling and exciting having Bruce Willis making Bruce Willis movies. His energy, legacy, and decision to partner with 308 Enterprises again, makes me thrilled for the future. We're grateful to Stephen Eads for his creative insight and leadership."" (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM watches Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra on TV

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watched the live telecast of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, which was held in Puri on Tuesday, at his office at the Lok Seva Bhawan here. The historic rath yatra started without the usual sea of devotees an...

Decision soon on Karnataka-Kerala border reopening in DK dist: Minister

An early decision will be made on re-opening of state borders with Kerala in Dakshina Kannada District, closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, for regular movement with the approval of the Karnataka government, district-in-charge Minister Kota Sr...

Seven more Pak players test positive for COVID-19, tally up to 10 but England tour "on track"

As many as 10 out of the 29 England-bound Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus but boards from both the countries insisted on Tuesday that the tour remains very much on track. After the Pakistan Cricket Board...

Delhi cop welcomed by colleagues after recovering from virus

Delhi Police on Tuesday welcomed Madhu Vihar SHO Rajeev Kumar after he recovered from COVID-19 infection, officials said. He was received at the police station by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Madhu Vihar, Vijay Kumar, along with other staff mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020