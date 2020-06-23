Elizabeth Hurley 'saddened beyond belief' over death of ex Steve Bing

English businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley said on Tuesday that she is "saddened beyond belief" over the alleged suicide of her ex Steve Bing, suggesting he had finally been building a relationship with their son. According to Page Six, the 55-year-old actor said early Tuesday "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end, hours after news broke that the 55-year-old producer jumped from the 27th floor of a high-rise in Century City, Los Angeles.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps. "Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter." "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday," she said of the April milestone for their son, Damian, whom Bing initially denied was his child, until it was proven by a DNA test.

The 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' actor wrote,"This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages [?]." Damian, meanwhile, posted a photo of a red sky early Tuesday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends " Former President Bill Clinton was among the many high-profile names who also paid glowing tributes.

Clinton wrote on Twitter late Monday, "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace." (ANI)