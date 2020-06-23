Indiana Jones 5: David Koepp talks on his & Steven Spielberg’s exit, what more we know

Indiana Jones 5 has just been delayed by an entire year. Indiana Jones 5 is a highly anticipated action-adventure movie fans have been waiting for more than a decade. Read the texts further to know more in details.

Indiana Jones 5 was previously dated for July 9, 2021. But the outbreak of China-sponsored coronavirus has almost collapsed the global entertainment industry. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill and incurred unfathomable loss in the last couple of months. Thus, fans need to know quite a long time for the fifth movie.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to make more business than the fourth movie. Indiana Jones 4 grossed USD 25 million on its opening day. In its opening weekend, the film grossed an estimated USD 101 million in 4,260 theaters in the United States and Canada, ranking number one at the box office, and making it the third-widest opening of all time. Within its first five days of release, it grossed USD 311 million worldwide. The film's total USD 151 million gross in the US ranked it as the second-biggest Memorial Day weekend release, behind Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Fans will be disappointed to know the screenplayer David Koepp has announced his exit. He will not be working for Indiana Jones 5. According to Digital Spy, David Koepp has made his exit due to the departure of director Steven Spielberg and the arrival of new director James Mangold. "[James] deserves a chance to take his shot at it," David Koepp said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'd done several versions with Steven. And when Steven left, it seemed like the right time to let Jim have his own take on it and have his own person or himself write it," he added.

The release of Indiana Jones 5 was delayed by an entire year. Disney official confirmed a huge reshuffling of its main expected films and shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the world. The iconic American actor, Harrison Ford will be returning in the fifth movie. He is widely known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in the titular film franchise and as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in the spy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. His heroic characters have made him an international film icon.

The release date of Indiana Jones 5 has been postponed to July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.