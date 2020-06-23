Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neena Gupta shares mesmerising evening sky view from her house

Sharing a beautiful view of sunset sky from her holiday home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Tuesday evening treated her fans with a mesmerising picture of nature's beauty amid hills.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:55 IST
Neena Gupta shares mesmerising evening sky view from her house
Image shared by Neena Gupta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a beautiful view of sunset sky from her holiday home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Tuesday evening treated her fans with a mesmerising picture of nature's beauty amid hills. The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor put out a picture on Instagram that showcased nature's beauty at its best amid the sunset scenario. In the picturesque, the 'Badhaai Ho' star is seen sporting an all-outfit with red cardigan and as she is stood smiling in her terrace garden. With the clouds in sky painted in golden hues of the setting sun, the breathtaking picture captures the sun setting in between the hills along with the backdrop of the lush green trees near the actor's home.

Alongside the picture, Neena wrote, "Today evening sky from my house." With the picture hitting Instagram, netizens flooded the picture post with more than 17k likes within just an hour of being posted. The 'Panga' actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier last week, Neena Gupta shared a video showcasing a glimpse of scenic beauty from her holiday home among the hills, and shared a video that showcased a morning view of her garden. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations

Evil Geniuses severed ties with Dota 2 caster Grant GranDgranT Harris after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him. Effective immediately, Grant GranDgranT Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses, ...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog sh...

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...

Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time

Republican Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, another troubling milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the US begins taking adult patients to fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020