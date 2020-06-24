Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaika shares throwback picture, says 'focus on health, loved ones and blur out noise'

Contemplating about a 'beautiful tomorrow, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with son Arhaan Khan and urged people to focus on their health and of loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:12 IST
Malaika shares throwback picture, says 'focus on health, loved ones and blur out noise'
Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Contemplating about a 'beautiful tomorrow, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with son Arhaan Khan and urged people to focus on their health and of loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 46-year-old star put out a post on Instagram, featuring a throwback capture wherein she asked people to focus on their health and that of their loved ones. In the picture shared by Malaika, the fitness enthusiast is seen sporting a robe as she stands facing a glass door along with Arhaan, as they both stare outside their apartment.

Along with the post, the mother of one wrote, "Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes." Along with the picture, she tagged her 17-year-old son. The post garnered more than 68k likes within an hour of being posted.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a 15-year-old picture where she can be seen striking a pose with her beautiful sibling Amrita Arora. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

With 572 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 29,001. Death toll rises by 25 to 1,736: state Health official.

With 572 new cases, Gujarats COVID-19 count reaches 29,001. Death toll rises by 25 to 1,736 state Health official....

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn.The US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling...

Kosovo president, 9 ex-fighters indicted for war crimes

Kosovos president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after Kosovos 1998-99 ...

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020