Left Menu
Development News Edition

T-Series pulls down Atif Aslam song from YouTube after backslash from MNS 

Music label and production house T-Series on Wednesday removed a song by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam from their YouTube channel after objections from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The film released after the director apologised and promised to never work with Pakistani actors again.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:19 IST
T-Series pulls down Atif Aslam song from YouTube after backslash from MNS 

Music label and production house T-Series on Wednesday removed a song by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam from their YouTube channel after objections from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).  T-Series had on Saturday released Atif's version of "Kinna Sona" track from last year's action-drama "Marjaavaan" on their YouTube channel. The move didn't go down well with MNS Chitrapat Sena president Ameya Khopkar who warned the production house of "major action" if it does not remove the video. In a letter addressed to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, T-Series said the track was erroneously uploaded on their YouTube channel.  "The said song, sung by Atif Aslam, was put out on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees. He was unaware of his actions, which led to the mistake. We deeply regret this and apologise for the same.   "We assure you that the song won't release on our platform and we won't promote it either. We are taking down the song and reassure you that we won't be assisting any Pakistani singers," the letter read.  Following the Pulwama terror attack last year, MNS had asked music companies to stop working with Pakistani singers

Pakistani actors faced similar ban in 2016 after the Uri terror strike. Filmmaker Karan Johar's film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" faced difficulties in its release for featuring Fawad Khan. The film released after the director apologised and promised to never work with Pakistani actors again. Bollywood producers have avoided working with actors from across the border after the controversy.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

With 572 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 29,001. Death toll rises by 25 to 1,736: state Health official.

With 572 new cases, Gujarats COVID-19 count reaches 29,001. Death toll rises by 25 to 1,736 state Health official....

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn.The US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling...

Kosovo president, 9 ex-fighters indicted for war crimes

Kosovos president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after Kosovos 1998-99 ...

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020