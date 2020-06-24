Henry Cavill hopes to play 'more' of Superman in 'years to come'

English actor Henry Cavill expressed his interest in reprising his role of Superman, in a recent interview. The actor said that he hopes to continue playing Superman for years to come. 'The Witcher' star sat down with actor Patrick Stewart for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series on Wednesday (local time). Since 2013, the British actor has donned the Man of Steel's tights and cape for three blockbusters, 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League' set in Warner. Bros' DC Universe.

The 37-year-old actor said, "I've always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you offset. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that. Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come." The 'Stardust' actor did not specify how he'd play Superman in future films. A story in Deadline last month reported that he was in talks to return to the character, but not necessarily in a stand-alone film.

Cavill said, "My life has changed dramatically because of it. And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it's been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career. I'm incredibly grateful for it, and it's also taught me a lot about myself." Stewart asked Cavill to elaborate.

To which the actor said, "He's so good, he's so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you're playing him, you start to really look inwards. You say, 'Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?' And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, 'Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not," then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person. I think that's all we can do in life." (ANI)