Wentworth Season 8 gets a new trailer, series slated to air on July 28

We are coming closer to Wentworth Season 8's premiere and avid fans can't wait to know what they can see next. The viewers in Australia are excited as the imminent season has an official release date.

Like Wentworth Season 8, Season 9 had already been renewed. The series will continue to be on air until 2021. Some earlier said that there are possibilities for the makers to work on Wentworth Season 10. However, the making of Season 10 is yet to be confirmed.

What's on Netflix previously reported that Wentworth Season 8 already started its production long before the commencement of lockdown due to China-sponsored coronavirus. The filming for Season 8 was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The avid viewers are quite happy to see that Wentworth has got a new trailer for Season 8. Foxtel has recently released a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated penultimate season of the highly popular Australian television series. The eighth season will be consisting of 10 episodes. The stellar Aussie female cast, including Leah Purcell, Susie Porter and Kate Atkinson will be returning in the series this time.

IMDB gives the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 title 'Resurrection' as – The prison starts to rebuild after the siege but many of the prisoners and officers struggle to cope with memories. The General Manager deals with Will's mismanagement of the siege. Here're the titles of other episodes of Season 8 – episode 2 as 'Secrets We Keep', episode 3 as 'Fallen Angel", episode 4 as 'Revenge" to name a few.

The imminent Wentworth Season 8 will see some new faces. Some of them are Jane Hall, Kate Box, Zoe Terakes and Vivienne Awosoga. Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds.

Wentworth Season 8 has an official release date July 28, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.