Left Menu
Development News Edition

Felt like I'd actually lived those festivities when India won '83 World Cup: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin

Today marks the 37th anniversary of India's maiden World Cup title win, and actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen essaying the role of the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar in the film '83' alongside Ranveer Singh, spoke about how this world cup victory impacted his childhood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:44 IST
Felt like I'd actually lived those festivities when India won '83 World Cup: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin . Image Credit: ANI

Today marks the 37th anniversary of India's maiden World Cup title win, and actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen essaying the role of the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar in the film '83' alongside Ranveer Singh, spoke about how this world cup victory impacted his childhood. It was on June 25, 1983, when India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It is now 37 years to India's triumph in the tournament. The World Cup-winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev.

"I wasn't born when India won the 83 World Cup. However, the popularity of the iconic images of the Lord's balcony and the frequency with which they were broadcast for years, coupled with my parents and grandparents tales of the nationwide ecstatic celebrations on this day in 1983 always made me feel like I'd actually lived those festivities," Bhasin said. The actor expressed how "nostalgic" it was for him to be the part of Kabir Khan's directed '83' movie, which recounts India's massive win as rank underdogs. He also feels extremely honoured to be playing the role of the genius batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

Bhasin further said: "Recreating these treasured national memories on the sets of 83 was every Indian kid's dream come true. In my research, for the part, I was delighted to find that Sunil Gavaskar counts being a part of the first Indian team to bring home the World Cup as one of the high points of his record-breaking illustrious career." "Getting the chance to have in-depth conversations with the legend himself about the psyche with which he approached the pitch added to my experience of creating an on-screen Gavaskar," he added.

The upcoming sports drama stars Ranveer Singh as ace cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone in the lead opposite to Singh. Other names in the team include Saqib Saleem, Addinath M Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, R Badree, Dinker Sharma, Dhairya Karwa and Nishnat Dahhiya.

Tahir Raj Bhasin made his debut in 'Mardaani', alongside Rani Mukerji and proved that he goes into the skin of his character and brings the best out of him. The movie was earlier slated to hit the theatres on April 10, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus crises, the release date of the movie has been pushed forward and is yet to be officially announced. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UK opposition Labour Party sacks education spokeswoman Long-Bailey

The new leader of Britains main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, sacked his education spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey on Thursday after she shared an article online which included a reference to what he called an anti-Semitic conspira...

Eskom commit to complete Medupi and Kusile power stations on time: David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza says Eskom has committed to completing the construction of Medupi power station this year, while Kusile will be completed by 2023.The Deputy President announced this when he responded to oral questions in the N...

UK will not agree to EU right to use retaliatory tariffs, says negotiator

Britain will not agree to any European Union proposal which gives the bloc the right to respond with tariffs to changes in British law following Brexit, chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday.Britain and the EU have intensified talks...

UK beach town raises alarm as huge crowds ignore COVID advice and flock to the coast

Authorities in Bournemouth, a popular beach town in southern England, declared a major incident on Thursday over what they called the irresponsible behaviour of crowds who had ignored public health guidance on coronavirus and badly overstre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020