Left Menu
Development News Edition

Original script of 'Gladiator' was just so bad', recalls Russell Crowe

The 'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe during an interview revealed that he joined the historical epic based on what it could become, and not by what it was initially on paper.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:22 IST
Original script of 'Gladiator' was just so bad', recalls Russell Crowe
Veteran actor Russell Crowe . Image Credit: ANI

The 'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe during an interview revealed that he joined the historical epic based on what it could become, and not by what it was initially on paper. On Wednesday (local time), the Oscar-winning actor joined host Jimmy Fallon in his virtual 'The Tonight Show' and recalled the initial script of 2000 released classic to be "so bad."

"Gladiator was a unique experience because the script that they had was so bad -- it was just so bad," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Crowe as saying to Fallon. "The producer did not know I was able to already get a copy, but the thing he said was, 'I don't want to send you the document we have because you won't respond to it. But I want to encourage you to have a meeting with (director) Ridley Scott. And here's the thing I want you to think about: It's 180 A.D. You're a Roman general. And you're being directed by Ridley Scott," the veteran actor added.

'A beautiful mind' actor further agreed to the meeting and said he was blown away by Scott, who laid out his vision for the film. "We just clicked on that first meeting. There was definitely a little bit of a risk involved with it at the time," Crowe added.

Not having much confidence in the picture on day one of production, Crowe said that by the time the film wrapped, he knew they had done something special. "The collective energy of that cast was fantastic," he told Fallon.

In hindsight, the action drama won the Best Picture and Best Actor award at the Oscars and went on to make USD 460 million at the box office worldwide. 'Gladiator' featured Russell Crowe as Maximus, a General in the Roman army, who is betrayed by the Emperor and left for dead while his family is brutally murdered.

He is eventually forced to become a gladiator after being captured by slave traders, who lead him back to Rome to fight as a gladiator while he plots his revenge against the Emperor who betrayed him. Crowe has proved his caliber as an actor in movies like 'The Insider, and 'A Beautiful Mind', but the portrayal of Maximus remains one of his finest performances. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

How Pakistan deceived US on Afghanistan and terrorism

The two deadly terror attacks in May which claimed 38 lives in Kabul and Nangarhar in Afghanistan, clearly exposed the short-sightedness of the US-Taliban agreement reached in Doha in a bid to carve out Afghanistans peaceful future. The con...

Brazil Supreme Court selects Luiz Fux as next chief justice

Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously chose Luiz Fux as its next chief justice, to serve a two-year term that begins on September 10, current Chief Justice Dias Toffoli said.Unlike the United States which has a permanent Supreme Cou...

U.S. Supreme Court declines to change Ohio ballot initiatives policy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to direct Ohio to accept electronic signatures from residents seeking to place voter initiatives on the ballot rather than signing petitions in pen due to the coronavirus pandemic.The justices in ...

Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying: ICMR to govt labs

The ICMR on Thursday advised government laboratories to retain all samples testing positive for coronavirus infection for a minimum of 30 days before destroying them. In its Guidelines for storage of respiratory specimens collected for COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020