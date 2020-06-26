Left Menu
Oh My Baby episode 15 airs on July 1, Jang Ha-ri to get involved with 3 men

Updated: 26-06-2020 02:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 02:19 IST
Oh My Baby episode 15 airs on July 1, Jang Ha-ri to get involved with 3 men
Oh My Baby consists of main casts like Go Jun as Han I-sang Park Byung-eun as Yoon Jae-young and Jung Gun-joo as Choi Kang-eu-tteum. Image Credit: Facebook / Oh My Baby

Oh My Baby has become a highly popular Korean drama TV series in just four days of its airing. Oh My Baby premiered on May 13, 2020 on tvN. Read further to know more on it.

Oh My Baby is a South Korean drama which follows the life of a workaholic Jang Ha-ri (played by Jang Na-ra), who is working as a senior reporter for the magazine titled 'The Baby'. She has a beautiful appearance, but she hasn't dated in the past 10 years as she is always engrossed in her works.

Oh My Baby shows Jang Ha-ri as a very workaholic 39-year-old woman who has not cared for searching a soulmate or getting married. But the viewers of this new series are astonished seeing that she wants to have a baby. In other words, she wants to enjoy motherhood. She soon becomes involved with three men.

Oh My Baby consists of main casts like Go Jun as Han I-sang Park Byung-eun as Yoon Jae-young and Jung Gun-joo as Choi Kang-eu-tteum. Other supporting actors are Kim Hye-ok as Lee Ok-ran, Jo Hee-bong as Nam Soo-cheol, Yoon Jung-hoon as Yoon Seung-ho, Kim Jung-hwa as Jung In-ah.

As she is not ready to abide by the centuries-old marriage institution but she wants a baby. Yoon Jae-young works as a paediatrician. He is friends with Jang Ha-di. Suddenly, Yoon Jae-young becomes a single father and he struggles to deal with his situation.

Never miss the airing of Oh My Baby episode 15 on July 1. The series' first season is likely to consist of 16 episodes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

