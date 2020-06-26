Release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' pushed back again due to COVID-19

Left Menu
Makers of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited tentpole 'Tenet' have once again delayed its release and the film will now premiere on August 12.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:39 IST
A still from the trailer of the film 'Tenet' (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Makers of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited tentpole 'Tenet' have once again delayed its release and the film will now premiere on August 12. According to Variety, the USD 200 million budget film was initially slated to hit the theatres on July 17 but was later postponed to July 31.

The film was primed to reignite the fire of moviegoing after a long COVID-19 induced shutdown. "Warner Bros. is committed to bringing 'Tenet' to audiences in theatres, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it is time," Variety quoted Warner Bros. spokesperson as saying.

"At this moment, what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film on their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy," the spokesperson added. The latest push back in the release of the action-thriller comes after the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the theatres in the state will reopen in phase 4. (ANI)

