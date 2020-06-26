Left Menu
Olivia Colman and Colin Firth set for period drama 'Mothering Sunday'

Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Colin Firth are set to star in period drama "Mothering Sunday". Maid Jane Fairchild (Young) has the day off, as her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Firth and Colman) are attending an event to celebrate the engagement of their neighbours' son, Paul (O’Connor).

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:57 IST
Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Colin Firth are set to star in period drama "Mothering Sunday". The film, which will be directed by Eva Husson, will also feature Colman's "The Crown" co-star Josh O'Connor and actor Odessa Young, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alice Birch, who most recently worked as a writer on BBC and Hulu's critically-acclaimed series "Normal People" , has penned the script. The movie is based on Graham Swift's novel which is set in England in 1924. The events take place over the course of one day-- the holiday Mothering Sunday. Maid Jane Fairchild (Young) has the day off, as her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Firth and Colman) are attending an event to celebrate the engagement of their neighbours' son, Paul (O’Connor). Jane is an orphan, so has no mother to spend the day with—but she does have Paul, with whom she's been having a years-long secret affair. Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley’s Number 9 are producing, with financing from Film4 and Ingenious. The film is expected to start production later this year.

