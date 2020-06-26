Left Menu
Anshula Kapoor's birthday note for brother Arjun leaves netizens awestruck

Anshula Kapoor on Friday extended birthday wishes to brother Arjun Kapoor by writing a heartwarming note, which has made the netizen's go awestruck

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:02 IST
Anshula Kapoor's birthday note for brother Arjun leaves netizens awestruck
Actor Arjun Kapoor with sister Anshula Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Anshula Kapoor on Friday extended birthday wishes to brother Arjun Kapoor by writing a heartwarming note, which has made the netizen's go awestruck Anshula shared a rather lengthy note for the 'Panipat' actor on Instagram, where she had all good words of admiration, love, and respect for Arjun. The post clearly indicates the strong bond the brother-sister duo shares.

"You have parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You have given me your strength when I have had none of my own. You have always been there to catch me before I fall, you have taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile," she wrote. With the post hitting on the photo-sharing platform, scores of the online commentators dropped lovely messages on the comment sections admiring the brother-sister bond.

"The best thing I read this morning and this is the only one which will be best-est! God bless you both always," an Instagram user commented. While, another user complemented Anshula for putting up this "heart-warming post" and wrote: "The way you describe him, will make everyone want Arjun as their older brother. Such major sibling's goals. Touchwood and God bless you both."

Anshula also credited her brother as her most "favourite human" to her "guardian, protector, parent, confidant, lifeline," and explained how much she is grateful to him for guiding her through thick and thin. She added: "You are the reason I have never felt like I am alone. You are that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head, and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter."

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote: "I have teared up at the message very well penned... happy birthday," "This is the most beautiful and the most heartwarming thing I have read all week," read another comment.

Both Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are extremely close and are often seen encouraging each other in their endeavours. (ANI)

