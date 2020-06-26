Left Menu
South Africa: Sho Madjozi teams with TikTok for her new #spititsup dance challenge

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:04 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (shomadjozi)

South African singer, actor, Sho Madjozi has teamed up with TikTok for a new dance challenge in the song 'Spirits Up' during the lockdown period, according to a news report by MSN entertainment.

Speaking to a media representatives on Thursday, the 'Huku' star shared about why she collaborated with the video-sharing social media platform, why she made 'Spirits Up', and revealed why she hasn't dropped new music or and album yet.

When asked why young people are drawn to TikTok, Sho Madjozi said, "I think you're seeing a more active, more visual platform that wasn't available. The amount of creativity that TikTok allows is so cool. The editing I find to be really nice and easy. I think young people are more visually oriented. Even more so when the visuals come with sounds, cool dance moves."

Sho Madjozi has also taken her #spiritsup dance challenge to her Instagram account and quoted, "Keep your #spiritsup you got this 💖💖💖💖💖."

Keep your #spiritsup you got this 💖💖💖💖💖

Speaking about 'Spirits Up' and why she teamed up with TikTok, the 'Wakanda Forever' hitmaker said, "I want to encourage people to look at the brighter side of life – to remain positive and try to have fun among all this madness. This is why I chose to partner with TikTok on this launch. While I have been at home, TikTok has been a platform for me to find joy and entertainment. Even more so, it has been a way for me to connect with my fans."

