Russell Crowe's kids quarantining away from him for this relatable reason

Actor-producer Russell Crowe's kids decided to isolate away from their dad for a completely relatable reason: Access to takeout. According to Page Six, the Oscar winner star, appearing remotely on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' Wednesday, explained that he's quarantining in the Australian outback and asked his two Sydney-based sons, 16-year-old Charles and 13-year-old Tennyson, if they wanted to join him. They weren't interested.

The 56-year-old actor revealed, "I was a little affronted because it's the bush. We got the wide open spaces. We got all of these amazing things up here." "But they were like, 'No, no, dad, we've made the decision that in a pandemic, we're going to isolate in the most populous part of the country surrounded by the areas that have the most infections,'" he continued.

"And I'm like, 'Guys, can I ask why?' And my youngest one, who is just too honest, said, 'Uber Eats.'" In 2003, Crowe married Australian singer Danielle Spencer. They had Charles and Tennyson before separating in 2012.

Crowe also discussed the Black Lives Matter movement reaching Australian shores. He is the co-owner of the National Rugby League team the South Sydney Rabbitohs and recounted how the team kneeled during their game last week in solidarity.

"You know, within Australian culture, there's, of course, Australian aboriginals and also many Maori people from New Zealand and other nations like Samoa and Tonga and Papua New Guinea," Crowe explained. He added, "And the player base for the game of rugby league definitely has a majority of black players. And as a club, we just asked them if they wanted to make their own statement and so they took it upon themselves." (ANI)