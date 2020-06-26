'Grew to admire his skill and athleticism' Varun Dhawan thanks Undertaker for childhood memories

Reminiscing his childhood memories associated with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) professional wrestler Undertaker, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday penned a note thanking the renowned wrestler for making his childhood memorable. Undertaker, earlier this week announced his retirement from the WWE stating that he no longer had the desire to get back into the ring.

The 33-year-old star put out a picture of Undertaker whose real name is Mark William Calaway, and cherished his childhood memories associated with the wrestler. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor started his note by thanking Undertaker, and wrote, "#thankyoutaker I've been a wwe fan as long as I can remember. "

Dhawan went on to add, "This man the undertaker has been part of my dreams and nightmares. I used to be scared of him as a child but grew to admire his skill and athleticism." Concluding the note, the 'Dilwale' actor said, "thank you for the memories. The greatest to enter the squared circle."

With the post hitting Instagram, fans and celebrity followers including Vicky Kaushal appreciated the tribute to the known wrestler which garnered more than 23 k likes. The Undertaker, more popularly known as the 'Deadman' had a great winning streak in WWE's showpiece event 'Wrestlemania' as he won 25 matches from a total of 27 contested in the event's history.

He was just defeated by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania.His winning streak had stretched up to 21-0, but it was finally broken by Brock Lesnar. The Undertaker last contested in this year's Wrestlemania and he was able to defeat AJ Styles in a 'Boneyard Match'. (ANI)