Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Grew to admire his skill and athleticism' Varun Dhawan thanks Undertaker for childhood memories

Reminiscing his childhood memories associated with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) professional wrestler Undertaker, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday penned a note thanking the renowned wrestler for making his childhood memorable.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:13 IST
'Grew to admire his skill and athleticism' Varun Dhawan thanks Undertaker for childhood memories
Image shared by Varun Dhawan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing his childhood memories associated with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) professional wrestler Undertaker, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday penned a note thanking the renowned wrestler for making his childhood memorable. Undertaker, earlier this week announced his retirement from the WWE stating that he no longer had the desire to get back into the ring.

The 33-year-old star put out a picture of Undertaker whose real name is Mark William Calaway, and cherished his childhood memories associated with the wrestler. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor started his note by thanking Undertaker, and wrote, "#thankyoutaker I've been a wwe fan as long as I can remember. "

Dhawan went on to add, "This man the undertaker has been part of my dreams and nightmares. I used to be scared of him as a child but grew to admire his skill and athleticism." Concluding the note, the 'Dilwale' actor said, "thank you for the memories. The greatest to enter the squared circle."

With the post hitting Instagram, fans and celebrity followers including Vicky Kaushal appreciated the tribute to the known wrestler which garnered more than 23 k likes. The Undertaker, more popularly known as the 'Deadman' had a great winning streak in WWE's showpiece event 'Wrestlemania' as he won 25 matches from a total of 27 contested in the event's history.

He was just defeated by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania.His winning streak had stretched up to 21-0, but it was finally broken by Brock Lesnar. The Undertaker last contested in this year's Wrestlemania and he was able to defeat AJ Styles in a 'Boneyard Match'. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon covers entire country, 12 days before normal date; 10 deaths reported in lightning strikes

The monsoon covered the entire country on Friday, 12 days before the normal date of coverage, as some regions received heavy rainfall, while Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand cumulatively reported 10 deaths in lightning strikes. Southwest Monsoon...

L'Oreal to drop words white, fair, light from skincare range

French cosmetics major LOreal Group on Friday said it will drop words such as white, fair, and light from all its skincare products, a day after Unilever announced a similar move. Cosmetics brands have been under the scanner over products t...

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring Zoox

Amazon said Friday that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which is developing an autonomous vehicle for a ride-hailing service that people would request on their phones. Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how much it is ...

HUDCO Q4 net profit rises 87 pc

State-owned HUDCO on Friday reported a 87 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 440.91 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 236.29 crore in the year-ago period.The companys total income rose to Rs 1,900...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020