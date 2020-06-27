Success has not negated racism for me: Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba says success has not prevented him from being targeted for his color. "Success has not negated racism for me. Asking me about racism is like asking me about how long I have been breathing," Elba said during a panel discussion as part of "The Reckoning: The Arts and Black Live Matter" livestreamed event on Friday. The 47-year-old actor said that the first time Black people have "any consciousness around their skin it is usually about racism" and "that stays with you regardless of whether you become successful or you beat the system".

Elba said his parents always taught him that he has to work twice as hard as a white man to be successful in life. "If you want to make it in this world, you have to be twice as good as the white man." "The Reckoning: The Arts and Black Lives Matter" was organized in the wake of Gorge Floyd's death in police custody and the protests that followed.