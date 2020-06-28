Chiwetel Ejiofor to returns as Baron Mordo for 'Doctor Strange 2'

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has confirmed that he will be back as Baron Mordo in the upcoming sequel to "Doctor Strange" . The actor had appeared alongside the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams and Mads Mikkelson in Scott Derickson-directed 2016 superhero movie.

The sequel is being directed by Sam Raimi and will see Cumberbatch reprising his superhero character of Dr Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange. Ejiofor told Screenrant that the sequel, which has been titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", will be soon starting production.

"We're hoping to start pretty soon is what I can tell you. So, you know, as soon as possible. We're all really excited to get going and to get cracking with it. I can't wait," the 42-year-old British actor said. The movie will also feature Elizabeth Olsen reprising her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. Its story would tie into the events of her upcoming Disney Plus series "WandaVision".

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has a release date of March 25, 2022..