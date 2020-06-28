Billie Lourd engaged to Austen Rydell

"Booksmart" actor Billie Lourd is engaged to actor-producer Austen Rydell. The 27-year-old actor, who is the daughter of talent agent Bryan Lourd and "Star Wars" veteran Carrie Fisher, is set to tie the knot after Rydell proposed to her.

"She said YES! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? (sic)" Rydell, 28, wrote on Instagram. Lourd, who also features in the "Star Wars" films as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix and has played the younger version of Fisher's Leia Organa in 2019's "The Rise of the Skywalker" , has yet to publicly confirm their engagement. They first started dating in 2016. They had one break-up following which Lourd briefly dated "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner.

The couple reunited in 2017..