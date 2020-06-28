Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passion will see me through many more years: Shah Rukh on 28th anniversary of Bollywood debut

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday expressed gratitude to his fans for "allowing" his passion to become his long-standing profession, as he clocked 28 years in Bollywood this month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:45 IST
Passion will see me through many more years: Shah Rukh on 28th anniversary of Bollywood debut
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday expressed gratitude to his fans for "allowing" his passion to become his long-standing profession, as he clocked 28 years in Bollywood this month. Shah Rukh, who arguably made the most successful transition from TV to the big screen, made foray into Bollywood with director Raj Kanwar's "Deewana" on June 26, 1992, after his playing lead roles in popular TV shows "Fauji" (1988) and "Circus" (1989). The 54-year-old actor said more than his professionalism, it is his passion to entertain which will keep him going for many more years in the industry. "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you," Shah Rukh tweeted alongside a latest picture of him. In a subsequent tweet, the actor thanked his wife, producer-interior designer Gauri for clicking the photograph and wrote "28 years and counting..." The actor's initial years in films saw him play a mix of negative characters in movies like "Baazigar" , "Darr" and "Anjaam" and as a small-town simpleton with big dreams in "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman" and "Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa"

It was, however, his turn in Aditya Chopra's love story "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995), which catapulted him to stardom and gave Hindi cinema one of its biggest romantic heroes. From 1995 to mid 2000, Shah Rukh starred in titles like "Dil To Paagal Hai" , "Yes Boss" , "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" , "Mohabbatein" , "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" , "Devdas" , "Kal Ho Na Ho" , "Main Hoon Na" , "Veer Zaara" , all of which were huge box office hits and earned the actor the tag of Bollywood's 'King Khan'. He also featured in acclaimed films like "Swades" , "Chak De! India", and "My Name is Khan" , in which he played a common man on a mission as opposed to his romantic hero staple

The actor's dream run came to a halt beginning 2011, with his sci-fi superhero project "Ra.One". Though the decade saw him deliver huge hits with comedies "Chennai Express" and "Happy New Year" between 2013 and 2014, his other attempts, including "Raees" , where he played a gangster, "Fan", which had him playing a double role and "Zero" , featuring him as a vertically challenged man, fetched him acclaim but not box office glory. Shah Rukh, who also owns production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, recently launched their collaborations with streamer Netflix India - espionage thriller series "Bard of Blood" , starring Emraan Hashmi, and "Betaal" , a zombie horror series, featuring Viineet Kumar and Ahana Kumra. The actor is now reportedly gearing up for filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's next, two years since his last screen outing with "Zero" in 2018.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Global Citizen's Virtual Concert raised $ 7 billion to fight COVID-19 & help poor around the globe

A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly USD 7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Global...

India's first lichen garden comes up in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari

The countrys first lichen garden has been developed in Munsiyari, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhands Kumaun region, by the research wing of the states forest department. Surrounded by snowcapped peaks, Munsyari was chosen as the sit...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...

Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020