Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, others announce upcoming films' release on 'Disney+Hotstar VIP Multiplex'

In a live virtual interaction with a host of stars such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn along with the Walt Disney Company APAC President and Star and Disney India Chairman, Uday Shankar, 'Disney+Hotstar VIP Multiplex' was launched on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:33 IST
Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, others announce upcoming films' release on 'Disney+Hotstar VIP Multiplex'
The films to be released on 'Disney+Hotstar VIP Multiplex' (Image courtesy: Twiitter). Image Credit: ANI

In a live virtual interaction with a host of stars such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn along with the Walt Disney Company APAC President and Star and Disney India Chairman, Uday Shankar, 'Disney+Hotstar VIP Multiplex' was launched on Monday. The newly introduced initiative, 'Disney+Hotstar VIP Multiplex' will enable the audience to watch the films on the first-day first show of their favourite stars during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We decided that amid the pandemic, people are stuck in homes, they need new films and content while they look forward to something cheer-up. The films earlier were only released in theatres, now we are announcing a big alternative world of exhibition and create a world of virtual, private theatres for the world," Shankar said during the live interaction. "The films by these illustrious actors, will directly release on the streaming platform starting this month itself, and films will directly go to Disney+Star, and the audience will be able to enjoy it with their family and friends," he added.

After Star and Disney India Chairman intimated the viewers about the new initiative, actors launched 'Disney+Hotstar VIP Multiplex' with a clapboard. Shankar announced, "As a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his last film 'Dil Bechara' will the first to be released on the platform. Starting between July to October, a number of films will be released."

Following the statement, Akshay Kumar launched the first two looks of his upcoming horror-drama 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Calling the genre of the movie his "favourite" and a "passion project", he said that he was looking forward to doing the film. Devgn too released the poster of his upcoming flick, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' featuring himself and Sanjay Dutt, and shared that just like his last film 'Tanhaji,' the movie is also based on a true story.

Releasing the poster of upcoming flick, 'Sadak 2,' Alia announced the release of the film. She spoke about the film's journey with her father [Mahesh Bhatt], sister [Pooja Bhatt] and Sanjay Dutt, and said that this film was a "homecoming" in its true sense, as the family reunited for the project. Bachchan who is working with Devgn for the second time after 'Bol Bachchan,' launched the poster of 'The Big Bull'. Sharing the plot of the film, he said that the story was based in the late 80s and early 90s in Mumbai.

Films like 'Khuda Haafiz' starring Vidyut Jamwal and 'Lootcase' will also be released on the online streaming platform. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Donors urged to dig deep as economic chaos, virus hit Syria

Aid organisations on Monday made a plea for world leaders to boost financial support to conflict-torn Syria where around 11 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, on the eve of a major donor conference hosted by the European...

Raymond posts Rs 69.10 cr net loss in Q4

Raymond Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 69.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 67.70 crore during January-March quart...

Govt approves PMKVY-III with focus on industry 4.0: Minister

The government has approved the third phase of skill development scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY, with an increased focus on digital technology and industry 4.0, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Monday. ...

Trade unions ready for talks with Coal Minister or PM: AICWF Secy

A senior coal trade union leader on Monday said any dialogue over the proposed 3- day nationwide strike called by different unions from July 2 could take place only with Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Different...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020