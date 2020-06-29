When Jurassic World 3’s production can start? Sam Neill, Bryce D Howard’s opinions revealed

Jurassic World 3 may be a highly anticipated movie but it's production has been temporarily stopped like other movies due to China-sponsored coronavirus. During this critical situation worldwide, we can't expect any major development or announcement from the movie creators and producers.

The shooting for Jurassic World 3 was started during the end of February, the time was set based on its official premiere date June 11, 2021. However, within just a few days of production's commencement, the scenario changed and now it is still unclear if the directors and producers will have to change premiere date.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion's director Colin Trevorrow continued working from his home amid global lockdown. While uploading a post on Instagram on March 31, he revealed his ongoing working status.

There was a rumour that Jurassic World 3 would resume filming in July this year putting an eye on its release in June next year. As the government of the UK has given a green light for the movies and TV productions to resume shooting, the creators of Jurassic World reportedly want to make use of this advantage.

According to the actor Sam Neill, all the sets are waiting and he is returning to the franchise after 19 years. He made his last appearance as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park 3 in 2001. Bryce Dallas Howard recently discussed in an interview with an entertainment site that how the people behind the movie at Universal Studios are ensuring the well-being of the cast and crew. They are all set to go above and beyond for safety.

Bryce Dallas Howard said that there is always a daily communication with all the actors and main crew members. "How are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?" they constantly Bryce noted, as reportedly by Republic World. The actors stated that they would never go back to work if they do not feel safe.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those include Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda to name a few, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to be released on June 11, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.