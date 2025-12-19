Indian Super League Clubs Propose Major Restructuring for Football's Future
ISL clubs have proposed restructuring India's top-tier football league for perpetual operational rights, aiming to improve governance and sustainability. Clubs would hold majority stakes, while AIFF focuses on regulation. The proposal seeks to address governance challenges amidst legal proceedings and aims for an enhanced football environment.
In a significant move, clubs of the Indian Super League (ISL) have formally proposed a major restructuring of the country's premier professional football league. The proposal seeks to establish a club-owned league model, granting perpetual operational and commercial rights while retaining the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the sport's regulator.
The proposed restructuring, submitted before a deadline, outlines a governance framework that promises to secure the continuity of elite football in India and strengthen institutional governance. It calls for AIFF to focus more effectively on regulation, governance, grassroots development, and national team excellence.
ISL clubs would manage day-to-day operations and commercial aspects, and while AIFF would oversee regulatory roles. The proposal highlights the need for legal amendments and has sought AIFF and ministerial support before the Supreme Court. Discussions are expected at the upcoming AIFF Annual General Meeting.
