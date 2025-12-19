Left Menu

Indian Super League Clubs Propose Major Restructuring for Football's Future

ISL clubs have proposed restructuring India's top-tier football league for perpetual operational rights, aiming to improve governance and sustainability. Clubs would hold majority stakes, while AIFF focuses on regulation. The proposal seeks to address governance challenges amidst legal proceedings and aims for an enhanced football environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:26 IST
Indian Super League Clubs Propose Major Restructuring for Football's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, clubs of the Indian Super League (ISL) have formally proposed a major restructuring of the country's premier professional football league. The proposal seeks to establish a club-owned league model, granting perpetual operational and commercial rights while retaining the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the sport's regulator.

The proposed restructuring, submitted before a deadline, outlines a governance framework that promises to secure the continuity of elite football in India and strengthen institutional governance. It calls for AIFF to focus more effectively on regulation, governance, grassroots development, and national team excellence.

ISL clubs would manage day-to-day operations and commercial aspects, and while AIFF would oversee regulatory roles. The proposal highlights the need for legal amendments and has sought AIFF and ministerial support before the Supreme Court. Discussions are expected at the upcoming AIFF Annual General Meeting.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025