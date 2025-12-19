Police Constable Suspended for Inappropriate Messages
A constable in Ballia was suspended after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a woman. A departmental inquiry has been initiated following a complaint. The Superintendent of Police, Omveer Singh, has ordered an investigation, now underway by City Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Usman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A police constable posted in Ballia has been suspended over allegations of sending inappropriate messages to a woman residing in the Kotwali area, officials revealed on Friday.
The suspension, enacted by Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, comes in response to a formal complaint lodged by the woman. Constable Pankaj Pathak is at the center of the investigation.
City Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman is spearheading an ongoing probe into the matter, as ordered by the Superintendent of Police. The inquiry aims to uncover further details and establish the facts surrounding the accusation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Gold Heist: ED to Launch Money Laundering Investigation
Real Estate Giants Under ED Scrutiny: Rs 80 Crore Assets Seized Amidst Fraud Investigation
Illegal Cough Syrup Racket: Political Accusations and Investigations in Uttar Pradesh
Unverified Documents Stir Controversy in Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation
Suspect Sought in Brown University and MIT Murder Link Investigation