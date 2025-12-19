Reliance Consumer Products Expands with Udhaiyam Acquisition
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, a Tamil Nadu-based staple food products brand. The deal strengthens Reliance's presence in the staple foods market and aims to transform Udhaiyam into a national brand while maintaining its Tamil Nadu heritage.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, a flagship division of Reliance Industries Ltd, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, a well-established Tamil Nadu-based firm.
The acquisition sees Reliance gaining a substantial portion of the company while the previous promoters, S Sudhakar and S Dinakar, retain a minority stake. Udhaiyam, known for its extensive range of staple and food products, boasts over three decades of market presence.
The strategic move aims to fortify Reliance's portfolio in the branded staples sector, with ambitions of scaling Udhaiyam to a national level by leveraging its strong regional credibility in Tamil Nadu.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Rising Voices: Protesting the VB-G RAM G Bill
Swift Action Averts Tragedy as Student Bus Catches Fire in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Fierce Opposition to New Rural Employment Bill
Tamil Nadu Strengthens Marine Conservation with Elite Force
Infrastructure Overhaul: Transforming Tamil Nadu Under CM Stalin's Vision