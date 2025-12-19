Reliance Consumer Products Expands with Udhaiyam Acquisition

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, a flagship division of Reliance Industries Ltd, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, a well-established Tamil Nadu-based firm.

The acquisition sees Reliance gaining a substantial portion of the company while the previous promoters, S Sudhakar and S Dinakar, retain a minority stake. Udhaiyam, known for its extensive range of staple and food products, boasts over three decades of market presence.

The strategic move aims to fortify Reliance's portfolio in the branded staples sector, with ambitions of scaling Udhaiyam to a national level by leveraging its strong regional credibility in Tamil Nadu.