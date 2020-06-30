Quibi renews Nicole Richie's 'Nikki Fre$h' for season two

American actor and TV personality Nicole Richie's comedy series "Nikki Fre$h" has scored a second season order from Quibi. The first season of the show premiered on the short-form video streaming platform in April this year, reported Variety.

Richie, 38, stars as her trap alter-ego Nikki Fre$h, interacting with real life experts from the ever-expanding wellness world to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet. All the while, she comedically exaggerates those solutions to the edge of sanity. "The world wants more of my voice, my garden, and my body. And I’m gonna give it to them," Richie said about the show getting a second season.

"Nikki Fre$h", which hails from JAX Media, is executive produced by Richie, Michael Baum, Carrie Franklin, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, and Seamus Murphy-Mitchell..