Nigeria: 'BBNaija' season 5 to premiere on July 19, says organizers

MultiChoice Nigeria, organizers of Big Brother Nigeria have announced that the fifth season of the show will premiere on July 19, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The organizers revealed this in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS 🔊The newest season of #BBNaija launches 19th July 🔥That's the tweet. RT if you're excited 🙌🏿Sponsored by @BetwayNigeria in association with @GuinnessNGR. — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) June 29, 2020

This announcement follows the conclusion of the online auditions in May which recorded over 30,000 entries from BBNaija hopefuls across Nigeria.

They noted, "Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria has assured viewers that global best practices, precautions, and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show".

'BBNaija' season 5 will be broadcast live and 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, spoke on the return of 'BBNaija'.

He said, "Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa's biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria's diversity outside of core Nollywood."

"This fifth season promises to be more adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and will undoubtedly be the biggest thing on African television in 2020, " Ugbe added.