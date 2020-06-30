Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling from real to reel life: Jyoti Kumari to be protagonist in film

For the international audience, the title will be 'A Journey of a Migrant' and the film will subtitled in 20 languages, Krishna said. The struggle for Jyoti's family began in January when her father Mohan Paswan, an e-rickshaw driver in Gurugram, was injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:25 IST
Cycling from real to reel life: Jyoti Kumari to be protagonist in film

More than a month ago, a 15-year-old girl cycled all the way from Gurugram to a non-descript village in Darbhanga with her debilitated father as a pillion rider. Now, Jyoti Kumari is all set to be the protagonist in a film about her journey. "Bahut achha lag raha hai (I feel very good)," Jyoti, who also emerged as a symbol of grit amidst the nationwide lockdown that ravaged lives of many a migrant labourer families, told PTI on being signed up for the film.

Four friends, who are united by passion for films and documentaries, have bagged the rights for the life story of Jyoti and the project is to set go on the floors from August, according to Shine Krishna, who will be directing the film. To be titled 'Atmanirbhar' (Self Reliant), the film will seek to explore not only Jyoti's tale but also weave in the systemic issues that had led her to take the arduous journey on cycle in May.

Miraj and Fairoz, working in the Middle East, along with Krishna and Sajith Nambiar have acquired the rights for the film. 'Wemakefilmz', a nearly two-decade old venture set up by Krishna, will be producing it. The film will be shot in locations that were part of Jyoti's journey from Gurugram to Darbhanga and will not be a documentary. It will be more fictionalised by including various other incidents, Krishna told PTI.

The actor for the role of Jyoti's father is being finalised. The film will be made in Hindi, English and Maithili languages as well as dubbed into other languages. For the international audience, the title will be 'A Journey of a Migrant' and the film will subtitled in 20 languages, Krishna said.

The struggle for Jyoti's family began in January when her father Mohan Paswan, an e-rickshaw driver in Gurugram, was injured. She came down to Gurugram in Haryana. With no means to earn a livelihood, things turned difficult and Paswan's landlord gave him an ultimatum to either pay the rent that was due for a few months, or leave amid the lockdown. At that time, it was Jyoti's idea to cycle all the way -- almost 1,200 kilometres -- to their village in Darbhanga, Bihar. As she persisted, they began their journey and at some places, truckers gave them lifts.

While it was penury that forced the father-daughter duo to make the cycle journey that was spread over nearly eight days, the same journey has also brought her into spotlight with wide media coverage and help coming in from different quarters. "Bahut change ho gaya (a lot has changed)," Jyoti said over phone when asked what had changed for her and her family after getting attention in the public. There has also been good support from villagers, she added but did not elaborate on the changes in their lives.

On whether her father will be going back to Gurugram for work, Jyoti said, "nahi (no)"..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's TAP reports Q1 net loss of $443 mln as coronavirus hits air travel

TAP posted a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros 443 million mainly due to coronavirus lockdowns that halted most air travel, the Portuguese airline said on Monday. March was already significantly impacted by the containment measure...

European shares edge lower at the end of strong quarter

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, with banks and energy firms leading the losses at the end of a strong quarter, while UK markets took a hit from a worse-than-expected GDP reading.The pan-European STOXX 600 index looked set to post a more...

Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Tuesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories. Of the new cases, three Singaporean citizens or permanent residents foreigners, the health ministry said. The rest 243 are foreign workers l...

Iranian-French academic's prison term confirmed by Iran's appeals court - Mizan news agency

Irans appeals court confirmed a five-year prison sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on security charges, the Mizan news agency reported.Earlier this month, France demanded that Adelkhah be released immediately, saying her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020