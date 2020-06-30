Left Menu
'Glad that you are back with a bang': Preity Zinta lauds Sushmita Sen's performance in 'Aarya'

Actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday lauded actor Sushmita Sen's performance in the comeback web series 'Aarya,' and said that 'I'm so glad you are back with a bang.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:31 IST
Preity Zinta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star put out an appreciation post on Twitter and lauded the former Miss Universe and heaped praises on her and the web series.

Preity tweeted, "Just finished Binge-watching ARYAA on @Hotstarusa@thesushmitasenYou LIGHT up the screen with your presence babe. You bought so much GRACE and CLASS to your performance. I absolutely LOVED watching you and I'm so glad ur BACK with a BANG." Talking about the performance by Sikander Kher and Chandrachur Singh in the web series, she further wrote, "I couldn't stop smiling watching you @sikandarkher. It was so nice to see #Chandrachur after so long. This quarantine has made me realise the importance of appreciating and communicating with each other. Looking forward to Season 2. Great job #Aryaa #Bosslady #ting."

The web series 'Aarya' which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, on June 19, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

