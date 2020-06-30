Madhuri Dixit pens 'important lockdown lesson' learnt in 100 days of self-quarantine

Evergreen actor Madhuri on Tuesday shared an adorable all smiles picture with husband Dr Shriram Nene as they complete 100 days in quarantine. The 53-year-old star put out a post on Instagram in which she noted that the important lesson she learnt during coronavirus-triggered lockdown is 'being self-reliant.'

"One important lesson that this lockdown has taught us is, how to be self-reliant!" along with the hashtags " 100DaysInQuarantine QuarantineThoughts," she wrote. In the picture, the actor is seen standing next to her husband Nene, as they smile and pose for the camera.

Along with the picture, the 'Kalank' actor wrote, "Self-quarantine - Day 100" and noted that she had fun experimenting with her husband's hair amid the quarantine period. "Had fun experimenting with Ram's hairstyle," Dixit wrote.

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 1 lakh fans and celebrity followers including Sonakshi Sinha hit like on the picture. Lately, during the lockdown period, the 'Devdas' actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating the fans by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit shared throwback pictures from her 1990 romantic-drama 'Dil,' film as the movie clocked 30 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. (ANI)