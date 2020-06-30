Miley Cyrus bares abs in Beatles-inspired dress for Global Citizen performance

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus paid homage to rock band 'The Beatles' in her own special way. According to Page Six, the 27-year-old singer, performed a rousing rendition of the band's "Help!" for the 'Global Citizen Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' virtual concert in a totally empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Saturday (local time).

Sporting her new pixie-cut mullet, the 'Slide Away' singer took the performance up a notch by sporting an ab-baring couture dress by Alexandre Vauthier inspired by The Beatles' original album artwork for "Help!," giving the band's oversized blue shirts a glamorous makeover. Cyrus told Vogue of her look, "I wanted it to stay vibrant and hopeful like the melody of the song.I love how this dress represents 'Glam Rock.' A little more [David] Bowie than The Beatles -- with a nod to Dolly [Parton], whose version of 'Help!' I used as inspiration for my cover."

The 'Party in the USA' songstress dedicated her performance "to those who are tirelessly working on testing, treatment and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium again." Other performers included Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay and more. (ANI)