Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shekhar Suman makes a strong pitch for CBI probe into Sushant's death

Suman, who recently launched a campaign 'Justice For Sushant Forum', was addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a day after he met Rajput's bereaved father at his residence here. "I strongly believe that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide," asserted Suman who claimed to have closely followed the investigation trail and pointed towards "missing links" like absence of a suicide note and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor "50 times in a month".

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:38 IST
Shekhar Suman makes a strong pitch for CBI probe into Sushant's death
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday claimed that there was "more than what meets the eye" in the suicide of rising Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, and made a strong pitch for a CBI inquiry into the case. Suman, who recently launched a campaign 'Justice For Sushant Forum', was addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a day after he met Rajput's bereaved father at his residence here.

"I strongly believe that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide," asserted Suman who claimed to have closely followed the investigation trail and pointed towards "missing links" like absence of a suicide note and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor "50 times in a month". Suman clarified that he was not insisting that the deceased actor's death was "not a case of suicide" but added that even if the 34-year-old had taken his own life, "those guilty of abetment must be identified and brought to justice".

Asked about allegations levelled by many Bollywood insiders that the Patna-born actor was at the receiving end of "nepotism" in the film industry, Suman -- who hails from the Bihar capital -- replied in the affirmative. "Besides Shah Rukh Khan and I, Sushant was the only one to have started off as a TV actor and achieve success on the big screen thereafter. A self-respecting man who did not believe in massaging egos of big shots, he must have become an eyesore for many," remarked the 66-year-old.

He, however, refused to take a name when asked if he suspected anyone of giving short shrift to the young actor, saying "it would be wrong to do so unless I was armed with evidence. And this is precisely the reason I am pressing the demand for a CBI inquiry". Suman, who had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket, lamented that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not agree to meet him when he sought an appointment to garner his support in the matter.

"I was told he is not meeting people because of COVID-19 scare. Tejashwi had no fears on this account and nor did I, so I asked him to extend a helping hand and he obliged," he said, with the leader of the opposition seated by his side. Tejashwi Yadav, on his part, claimed that he was supporting the cause "not in the capacity of an opposition leader but as a young citizen of Bihar. I started off as a cricketer and I am aware that people from our state are discriminated against in all fields".

He said that during his visit to Rajput's residence last week he met his "cousin Neeraj Bablu, a BJP MLA, and asked him to press for a CBI inquiry with the assurance that we would support it wholeheartedly, our political differences notwithstanding". He also reiterated the demand that the upcoming film city project at Rajgir, in the chief minister's home district of Nalanda, be named after the deceased actor.

"As chief minister, he (Nitish Kumar) is the leader of not just his party or his government but all residents of Bihar. I would request him to step out and offer much-needed consolation to the actors bereaved family," Yadav added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier calls British financial market proposals 'unacceptable'

British proposals to give the City of London access to the European Union are unacceptable because they seek to maintain the benefits of the single market without the obligations, the blocs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tue...

WRAPUP 3-China passes sweeping HK security law, heralding authoritarian era

Beijing on Tuesday unveiled new national security laws for Hong Kong that will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for Chinas free...

Odisha’s coronavirus fatalities rise to 25; virus load crosses 7,000

Odishas coronavirus death toll on Tuesday rose to 25 with two more persons succumbing to the disease, while the number of positive cases crossed the 7,000-mark with 206 fresh infections, a health department official said. The state also rec...

Hong Kong security law paves way for more authoritarian era

Beijing unveiled sweeping national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, symbolically asserting its authority over the city just an hour before the 23rd anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. The law, which took effect from 150...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020