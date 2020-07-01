Priyanka Chopra signs first-look television deal with Amazon

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon, reported Variety. As per the publication, a general meeting with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke was what led to the first-look deal.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 'Fashion' actor on Tuesday (local time), expressed her excitement for the new endeavour. "Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke (Jennifer Salke) and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries," the actor wrote in captions.

She explained how being both an actor, and producer, she always dreamt of an open platform, where talent from across the globe comes together to create great content, irrespective of language and geography. "This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. [?][?]Looking back on my 20-year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I'm on my way to achieving that," the 'Dostana' actor stated.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas already has two television projects lined up with Amazon - "Sangeet" an unscripted series co-produced with husband, Nick Jonas. It is based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition, and how families of the bride and groom compete against each other in singing and dancing. The second project is Anthony and Joe Russo's spy series - 'Citadel', that will have Priyanka in lead along with Richard Madden. (ANI)