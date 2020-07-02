Left Menu
Zachary Levi to star in NFL quarterback Kurt Warner's biopic

David Aaron Cohen, Jon Gunn, and Jon Erwin have penned the screenplay, which is based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, "All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season". Kingdom Story Company's Jon and Andrew Erwin will produce the movie alongside Mark Ciardi and Kevin Downes.

02-07-2020
"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi will essay the role of NFL legend Kurt Warner in an upcoming biographical movie. Titled "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story", the film hails from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, reported Deadline.

The movie will track Warner's unlikely journey from stocking shelves at a supermarket in Iowa to becoming an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback. David Aaron Cohen, Jon Gunn, and Jon Erwin have penned the screenplay, which is based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, "All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season".  "Kurt’s story is one of relentless faith – in his own abilities but even more so in a higher power. When I read Kurt’s story, I identified with the quiet strength he found to persevere – that’s something I think anybody can recognise in their own lives. "This is the kind of underdog story that sports movies are all about, and the fact that it’s true makes it even more special. I’m thrilled to be part of bringing his story to audiences," Levi, 39, said. Kingdom Story Company's Jon and Andrew Erwin will produce the movie alongside Mark Ciardi and Kevin Downes. Warner and his wife Brenda will co-produce.

