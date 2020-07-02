Left Menu
Sushant case: Cops to record Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement

The Mumbai Police, which is probing the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has decided to record filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement in connection with the case this week, a senior officer said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:31 IST
The Mumbai Police, which is probing the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has decided to record filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement in connection with the case this week, a senior officer said on Thursday. Police have so far recorded the statements of nearly 30 persons in connection with the case, he said.

"We will ask Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement this week in connection with the suicide case of Rajput," the officer said. The 30 persons, whose statements have been recorded so ar include Rajput's family members, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma, he said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartmenton June 14, police said. Rajput starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, "Raabta" , "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya". But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" . His last screen appearance was "Chhichhore" , directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

