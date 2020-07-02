Everything will be a little altered, says del Toro as he plans to restart production on 'Nightmare Alley' and 'Pinocchio'

Director Guillermo del Toro is hoping to restart production on his "Nightmare Alley" and "Pinocchio" with adequate security arrangements. Disney had announced on March 13 that it was suspending production on "Nightmare Alley" , del Toro's follow-up to his Oscar winning film "Shape of Water" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But in an interview with the IndieWire, del Toro revealed that he was the one who approached the studio to suspend production on the star-studded moive. "We stopped the shoot a week before (the industry shut down). We reacted super fast, we proposed the studio to stop as opposed to being asked to stop,” del Toro said. “That saved us. Nobody to my knowledge in the cast or the crew got coronavirus. We were roughly 45 percent in. We were literally in the middle of a great scene. We went to lunch and talked to the studio and when we came back we said, ‘Everybody leave your tools and leave now.'” “Nightmare Alley” is an adaptation of the 1946 William Lindsay Gresham novel of the same name and stars Bradley Cooper as an ambitious carnival worker with a talent for manipulating people with his words. Cooper’s character falls in love with a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who proves far more dangerous than he could ever imagine. The cast includes carnival worker Molly (Rooney Mara), head barker Clem (Willem Dafoe), and Bruno the Strongman (Ron Perlman) The director said he hoped to "restart production on ‘Nightmare Alley’ this fall” but added that nothing was certain given the pandemic situation.

"Fingers crossed. You never know,” said the director, who has created 80-page documents to ensure security protocols on "Nightmare Alley" and his stop-motion "Pinocchio" musical, which is slowly starting production again. “In stop-motion, you have many sets nearby one another in a warehouse like space. You can have 10 sets in one space. We had to create a protocol where we now space the sets a certain number of feet. We created different shifts so no one is exposed. In this moment, security is paramount. Health, safety is the number one concert. We got to get used to it," he said.

"I don’t think we can go back to what we consider the old normal. Everything will be a little altered," the director added. The Mexican filmmaker is known for his films such as "Pan's Labyrinth" , "Crimson Peak" and "Shape of Water", which won the best picture as well as the best director Oscar for del Toro..