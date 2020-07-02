Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everything will be a little altered, says del Toro as he plans to restart production on 'Nightmare Alley' and 'Pinocchio'

Director Guillermo del Toro is hoping to restart production on his "Nightmare Alley" and "Pinocchio" with adequate security arrangements. You never know,” said the director, who has created 80-page documents to ensure security protocols on "Nightmare Alley" and his stop-motion "Pinocchio" musical, which is slowly starting production again.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:27 IST
Everything will be a little altered, says del Toro as he plans to restart production on 'Nightmare Alley' and 'Pinocchio'

Director Guillermo del Toro is hoping to restart production on his "Nightmare Alley" and "Pinocchio" with adequate security arrangements. Disney had announced on March 13 that it was suspending production on "Nightmare Alley" , del Toro's follow-up to his Oscar winning film "Shape of Water" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But in an interview with the IndieWire, del Toro revealed that he was the one who approached the studio to suspend production on the star-studded moive. "We stopped the shoot a week before (the industry shut down). We reacted super fast, we proposed the studio to stop as opposed to being asked to stop,” del Toro said. “That saved us. Nobody to my knowledge in the cast or the crew got coronavirus. We were roughly 45 percent in. We were literally in the middle of a great scene. We went to lunch and talked to the studio and when we came back we said, ‘Everybody leave your tools and leave now.'” “Nightmare Alley” is an adaptation of the 1946 William Lindsay Gresham novel of the same name and stars Bradley Cooper as an ambitious carnival worker with a talent for manipulating people with his words. Cooper’s character falls in love with a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who proves far more dangerous than he could ever imagine. The cast includes carnival worker Molly (Rooney Mara), head barker Clem (Willem Dafoe), and Bruno the Strongman (Ron Perlman) The director said he hoped to "restart production on ‘Nightmare Alley’ this fall” but added that nothing was certain given the pandemic situation.

"Fingers crossed. You never know,” said the director, who has created 80-page documents to ensure security protocols on "Nightmare Alley" and his stop-motion "Pinocchio" musical, which is slowly starting production again. “In stop-motion, you have many sets nearby one another in a warehouse like space. You can have 10 sets in one space. We had to create a protocol where we now space the sets a certain number of feet. We created different shifts so no one is exposed. In this moment, security is paramount. Health, safety is the number one concert. We got to get used to it," he said.

"I don’t think we can go back to what we consider the old normal. Everything will be a little altered," the director added. The Mexican filmmaker is known for his films such as "Pan's Labyrinth" , "Crimson Peak" and "Shape of Water", which won the best picture as well as the best director Oscar for del Toro..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation.Relations between the NATO membe...

Coal India arm BCCL says no impact of strike; union leaders claim otherwise

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd BCCL, a subsidiary of Coal India, on Thursday said there was no impact of the three-day strike called by different trade unions to protest against the governments decision to allow commercial mining of coal. Another C...

Food poisoning hits some 3,500 in Japan's Yashio city schools

Almost 3,500 teachers and students at more than a dozen public schools in Japans Yashio city have become sick with diarrhoea and stomach pains in a mass food poisoning outbreak. Saitama prefecture said on Thursday that 3,453 people in 15 el...

Bank credit grows 6.18 pc, deposits 11 pc: RBI data

Bank credit and deposits grew 6.18 per cent and 11 per cent to Rs 102.45 lakh crore and Rs 138.67 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended June 19, according to the RBI. In the fortnight ended June 21, 2019, bank credit had stood at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020