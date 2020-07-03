Left Menu
Development News Edition

'BB Naija Season 5' housemates are in quarantine, says Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 03-07-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 08:58 IST
'BB Naija Season 5' housemates are in quarantine, says Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@BBNaija)

The makers of Big Brother Naija (BB Naija) has said that the potential housemates are in quarantine ahead of the premiere, according to a news report by Vanguard.

According to Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, while answering questions from journalists at a virtual press conference, Uzoukwu said that they are making sure everything works in tandem with the 'new normal' reality being occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

She also added that they have enough potential Housemates in the event some test positive to the virus for replacement.

She has also announced that the online auditions which they did back in May were a huge success with over 32 thousand entries being recorded from BBNaija hopefuls across Nigeria.

However, she didn't let the cat out of the bag about the theme of the Season 5 edition nor gave a hint about the amount of the prize money but promised that it will be an improvement on the previous edition.

'BB Naija Season 5' will be broadcast live and 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. DStv viewers will also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet or laptop

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

We're ready for next season: warns Phil Foden after victory over Liverpool

Congratulating Liverpool for this years Premier League triumph, Manchester Citys Phil Foden issued a warning to the Jurgen Klopp-led side for the next season. Congratulations to Liverpool for this year but we definitely showed were ready fo...

Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged associate of disgraced financer and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday local time. She was arrested in Bradford on the charges related to Epstein case, acco...

Operation underway to capture criminals who opened fire on police: UP DGP on Kanpur incident

Speaking on the Kanpur incident in which eight police personnel lost their lives, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP, HC Awasthi on Friday said that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting ...

Geopolitics on BRI, not border reason behind China's aggression at LAC: Swedish journalist

The confrontation along the Line of Actual Control LAC between India and China is the result of Beijing wanting to punish New Delhi for rejecting the multinational infrastructure program -- Belt and Road Initiative -- and has nothing to do ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020