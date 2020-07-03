'BB Naija Season 5' housemates are in quarantine, says Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu

The makers of Big Brother Naija (BB Naija) has said that the potential housemates are in quarantine ahead of the premiere, according to a news report by Vanguard.

According to Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, while answering questions from journalists at a virtual press conference, Uzoukwu said that they are making sure everything works in tandem with the 'new normal' reality being occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

She also added that they have enough potential Housemates in the event some test positive to the virus for replacement.

She has also announced that the online auditions which they did back in May were a huge success with over 32 thousand entries being recorded from BBNaija hopefuls across Nigeria.

However, she didn't let the cat out of the bag about the theme of the Season 5 edition nor gave a hint about the amount of the prize money but promised that it will be an improvement on the previous edition.

'BB Naija Season 5' will be broadcast live and 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. DStv viewers will also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet or laptop