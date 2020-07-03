Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay, Taapsee, Farah remember Saroj Khan as 'genius' and 'inspiration' to others

Bollywood woke up to the shock news of their beloved 'masterji' Saroj Khan's death on Friday, with many celebrities remembering the veteran choreographer as a "genius" and an "inspiration" to others. Superstar Akshay Kumar termed Khan's demise as a "huge loss" to the industry. "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 09:33 IST
Akshay, Taapsee, Farah remember Saroj Khan as 'genius' and 'inspiration' to others

Bollywood woke up to the shock news of their beloved 'masterji' Saroj Khan's death on Friday, with many celebrities remembering the veteran choreographer as a "genius" and an "inspiration" to others. Khan, the name behind some of the most famous songs in Bollywood such as "Dhak Dhak" and "Ek Do Teen", died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71. Superstar Akshay Kumar termed Khan's demise as a "huge loss" to the industry.

"Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted. Choreographer Farah Khan said she was among the countless artistes who were inspired by Khan's work. "Rest in peace Sarojji... You were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs," she wrote on Twitter.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza said, "#RIP Saroji, you will be missed... Big loss to dance fraternity." Actor Taapsee Pannu said she will forever cherish the memories of working with the veteran choreographer. "At least I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight... real tight. We lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever and ever," the actor tweeted.

Nimrat Kaur said there will be no one in the industry who could do what Khan did in her lifetime. "Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji" she said.

Genelia Deshmukh said she is grateful to have worked with the legendary artiste. "RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family... #SarojKhan" she said. "Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji. You are truly irreplaceable," tweeted Tamannaah Bhatia.

Rakul Preet Singh mourned that her dream of working with Khan will remain unfulfilled. "Always dreamt of doing at least one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to Indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family," she said.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said he learnt a lot while working with Khan. "The first song I conceived 'Tamma Tamma Loge' to 'Dil Dil Dil' the first song of my debut film 'Aatish' we’re choreographed by the legendary Saroj Khan. Learnt so much from her. RIP Saroj Ji and keep smiling like you always did," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"Saroj Khan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me and gone. I will do and make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you," tweeted filmmaker Kunal Kohli. Khan, a three-time National Award winner, was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for Covid-19.

The veteran choreographer is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

Health News Roundup: 300 million doses of effective vaccine by 2021; Regeneron and Sanofi failed to meet the main goals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Geopolitics on BRI, not border reason behind China's aggression at LAC: Swedish journalist

The confrontation along the Line of Actual Control LAC between India and China is the result of Beijing wanting to punish New Delhi for rejecting the multinational infrastructure program -- Belt and Road Initiative -- and has nothing to do ...

Mexico posts record daily coronavirus tally to overtake Iran

Mexico posted a record daily tally of coronavirus infections on Thursday, as 6,741 cases carried the overall figure to 238,511, according to the health ministry.The new figure pushed Mexico past Iran to 10th place among nations with the lar...

Malaysia suspends Pakistan pilots after licence fraud revelation

Malaysias aviation regulator has temporarily suspended pilots employed by domestic airlines who hold Pakistani licences, after the government of the South Asian nation revealed that many pilots had dubious qualifications. The Civil Aviation...

Report: Phillies place four on COVID-19 list

The Philadelphia Phillies placed second baseman Scott Kingery, right-handers Tommy Hunter and Hector Neris and left-hander Ranger Suarez on the COVID-19 list, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday night. The Phillies had revealed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020