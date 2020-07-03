Making Tik Tok videos with grandson 'saved' my life during lockdown, says Judi Dench

Veteran actor Judi Dench has credited video platform Tik Tok for giving her a new lease of life during the coronavirus pandemic at a time when each day is like swimming in "uncharted" waters. Since lockdown was announced around March, the Oscar winner has been featuring on the page of her 23-year-old grandson Sam Williams, with the duo participating in a number of socially distanced and virtual dances together.

"It saved my life," Dench, 85, told Channel 4 News about the impact of the social media platform on her life. "I know nothing about TikTok. Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas, so he got very strict. He made me do it. I had to rehearse, I had to rehearse all those moves. Don't just think that comes naturally," she added.

The actor further elaborated on what she meant by Tik Tok saving her during COVID-19 outbreak. "Every day is so uncharted. You wake up and wonder what day it is, and then you wonder what date it is, and sometimes what month. And then you think, 'What do I do today?' and if the prospect is, 'Well, what is there to do today?' I've done a bit of painting and I've talked to friends and rehearsed my TikTok and done it with Sam," Dench said.

Earlier, a video of the actor wearing a hat with moveable bunny ears while telling people to "keep laughing" amid lockdown went viral..