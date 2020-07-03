'The Great' gets season two order from Hulu

Hulu has green lit its satirical dramedy series "The Great" for a second season. Featuring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in the lead, the show is about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

The first season of the series premiered on Hulu on May 15. According to Deadline, the streamer said "The Great" has become its one of the top performing original comedies. However, Hulu did not disclose the show's ratings. The series was created by Tony McNamara, who also serves as executive producer.

McNamara is best known for his work on Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite", which earned him a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the 91st Academy Awards. "The Great" also featured Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.